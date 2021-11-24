Bison scholarships awarded to 3 university students

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Three emerging livestock industry leaders received welcomed financial support this month as they were named recipients of the 2022 Throlson American Bison Foundation scholarship.

The Throlson Foundation scholarship review committee reviewed numerous applications and narrowed it down to three stand-out students. This year’s recipients includes funding from the Rich Zahringer Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports those students who focus on agricultural business and accounting in recognition of the fund’s namesake, who was a longtime bison industry accountant and is among the pioneers of the modern bison-business. The scholarship is made possible by Rocky Mountain Natural Meats.

This year’s scholarship recipients include: Kelley Duggan, Colorado State University, animal sciences; Sam Stroup, Texas A&M University, veterinary medicine; Bradly Wehus-Tow, South Dakota State University, animal sciences.

The primary mission of the foundation is to annually award scholarships in bison related studies. Some previous winning students have pursued degrees in veterinary medicine (production or pathology research), nutrition (livestock or meat), animal science, and behavior science. One common theme they have all possessed is an interest in the advancement of the bison industry.

You can support the Throlson American Bison Scholarship by making a tax-deductible to the Throlson American Bison Foundation by contacting the NBA at (303) 292-2833, or by emailing info@bisoncentral.com , or by visiting http://bisoncentral.com/about-nba/throlson-american-bison-foundation .

American Shorthorn Association elects new board members and officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the American Shorthorn Association Annual Meeting on Oct. 23, delegates from across the country gathered to elect new ASA board members and officers at the Hilton Kansas City Airport.

The nominating committee submitted three candidates for the available positions. Jeff Bedwell of Isabella, Okla., Toby Jordan of Rensselaer, Ind., and John Sonderman of Columbus, Neb. All three will serve a three-year term; Bedwell will serve his first term, Jordan and Sonderman will serve their second term.

The board elected new officers for the nine-member board. Joe Bales of Morristown, Tenn., was elected president and John Sonderman of Columbus, Neb., was elected vice president. Dave Greenhorn of Waynesville, Ohio, was appointed as the executive director. They serve alongside board members Toby Jordan of Indiana, Jerrell Crow of Oklahoma, Lee Miller of Ohio, John Russell of Texas, Mark Gordon of Illinois and Jeff Bedwell of Oklahoma.

During the meeting, the association recognized Hugh Mooney of Calif., for his six years on the board of directors. Most recently, Mooney served as president following his time as a director and Vice-President.