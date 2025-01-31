Bison shine at the NBA’s Gold Trophy Show and Sale

DENVER — Nearly 120 head of the top bison breeding stock from around the United States and Canada have new homes following the National Bison Association’s Gold Trophy Show and Sale. The 2025 sale saw a 6.3 percent increase from a year ago, reflecting the growing strength within the bison live animal market.

The highest selling animal was a yearling bull consigned by first-time consignors and Rookie of the Year, Bruce and Avis Friedel, Iron River Elk & Bison of Iron River, Alberta, Canada. The bull sold for $25,000 to Arizona Buffalo Company, Mary Adams, Evergreen, Colo.

The highest selling female was a 2-year-old bred heifer consigned by Joe and Bonnie Brown, 2J Bison, Terreton, Idaho, selling for $16,000. The heifer was also purchased by Arizona Buffalo Company.

TOP-NOTCH OFFERINGS

Said NBA Executive Director Jim Matheson, “The Gold Trophy Show and Sale is known for offering the top breeding genetics in the bison business, and this year was no exception. As the judges can attest, this year’s bison were top-notch animals that made their job extra difficult. These bison will go on to start and expand herds across the continent for years to come, assisting with the restoration of the species and supporting our growing market.”

“We had the largest offering of bison that we have seen in many years,” said Karen Conley, GTSS coordinator. “There were four new consignors and a strong showing of both U.S. and Canadian animals that bolstered numbers. The GTSS showcases some of the finest breeding stock in the country and our consignors certainly brought their best to the event.”

The sale took place Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Livestock Events Center on the grounds of the National Western Stock Show. This year marked the 45th anniversary of the GTSS.

Altogether, 24 consignors brought animals to the sale, ranging from calves to 2 years old. Judges for the event were Dave Schroth, Ellsworth, Neb., and Trevor Gompf, Oak Lake, Manitoba, Canada. The auction was called by Quality Auction Services, INC., out of Rapid City, S.D. There were 77 registered bidders from 24 states and two Canadian provinces.

The GTSS capped off a four-day celebration of bison and was held in conjunction with the NBA’s winter conference, which brought in nearly 600 attendees.