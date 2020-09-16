Bison studies center to be established in South Dakota

The center will focus on research activities to improve bison herd health and production and the economic viability of both private and tribal bison producers.

Officials from South Dakota State University, the National Bison Association and the National Buffalo Foundation last week formally launched the Center of Excellence for Bison Studies, to be headquartered at SDSU’s West River Research and Extension facility in Rapid City, S.D.

The 2018 farm bill authorizes the USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture to recognize centers of excellence in research, extension and education in the food and agricultural sciences, the National Bison Association noted in a news release.

The Center of Excellence for Bison Studies will be coordinated through SDSU, but will include active participation by researchers and extension officials from other land-grant universities, including 1994 tribal land-grant colleges and universities, the association said.

“We will be pulling together the leading experts in their fields to help us gain a better understanding of this animal and the ecosystems it lives in, and to develop new resources for the people who raise bison,” Kristi Cammack, the newly installed director for the Center of Excellence, said in the news release.

Bill Gibbons, director of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station at SDSU and associate dean for research, added, “We realized in that 2017 meeting that there were many unanswered questions regarding all aspects of bison, ranging from their role in the landscapes they occupy to their importance in Native American culture to their significance in agriculture.”

Phil Baird, provost of Sinte Gleska University in South Dakota, noted, “Bison are once again coming back to tribal lands across the country. Being a part of the center will help tribal managers as they restore both cultural herds and grow Tribal nation-building herds.”

The Center of Excellence represents a significant milestone in the restoration of bison herds to North America, according to Dave Carter, executive director of the National Bison Association.

“Our knowledge on how best to manage our herds has evolved through a lot of trial and error, supplemented by scattered studies at universities across North America. The Center of Excellence will bring together academicians, ranchers, and tribal bison managers in a collaborative commitment to help us be better stewards of our herds.”The National Buffalo Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation dedicated to being the major trusted funding source for bison research and education, will embark upon a major fundraising campaign to provide the resources to underwrite the center’s initial research projects.

Cammack will oversee the day-to-day operations of the center, under the direction of an 11-member board comprising SDSU, National Bison Association and National Buffalo Foundation officials, bison ranchers, and tribal representatives.

The center will operate under a formal Memorandum of Agreement that has been established among SDSU, the National Bison Association and the National Buffalo Foundation.