Black and White Ice Cream Tart | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

24 chocolate sandwich cookies

1 tbsp. butter, melted

2 pints vanilla ice cream, softened for about 30 minutes

Coarsely chop six cookies; set aside.

Make crust; process 10 cookies in a food processor until fine crumbs form.

Add butter and process until combined.

Transfer to a 9-inch tart or pie pan with removable bottom.

Using the bottom of a measuring cup or glass, press crust firmly into pan.

Top with a circle of 8 cookies.

Dollop ice cream by the quarter cup all over the crust.

Using a rubber spatula, gently spread.

Sprinkle edge with chopped cookies, forming a border.

Freeze until firm, at least four hours, or cover with plastic wrap and freeze up to one week.