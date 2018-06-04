 Black and White Ice Cream Tart | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

24 chocolate sandwich cookies
1 tbsp. butter, melted
2 pints vanilla ice cream, softened for about 30 minutes

Coarsely chop six cookies; set aside.
Make crust; process 10 cookies in a food processor until fine crumbs form.
Add butter and process until combined.
Transfer to a 9-inch tart or pie pan with removable bottom.
Using the bottom of a measuring cup or glass, press crust firmly into pan.
Top with a circle of 8 cookies.
Dollop ice cream by the quarter cup all over the crust.
Using a rubber spatula, gently spread.
Sprinkle edge with chopped cookies, forming a border.
Freeze until firm, at least four hours, or cover with plastic wrap and freeze up to one week.