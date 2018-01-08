Black Bean Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

2 tsp. olive oil, divided

3 oz. Spanish chorizo, quartered lengthwise and cut into half-inch pieces.

1 c. chopped onion

1 c. chopped red bell pepper

2 tsp. chopped fresh oregano

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. chipotle chile powder

1/4 tsp. salt

2 c. unsalted chicken stock

2 15-oz cans unsalted black beans, rinsed, drained and coarsely mashed

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/4 c. sour cream

1/4 c. fresh cilantro

Heat a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add 1 tsp. olive oil to pan; swirl to coat.

Add chorizo; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove chorizo from pan.

Add remaining tsp. olive oil to pan; swirl to coat.

Add onion and bell pepper; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in oregano and next four ingredients (through salt); cook 30 seconds.

Stir in stock and beans.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes.

Stir in cooked chorizo and juice.

Ladle 1 1/4 c. soup into each of four bowls; top each with one tbsp. sour cream and one tbsp. cilantro.