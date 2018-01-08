Black Bean Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
January 8, 2018
2 tsp. olive oil, divided
3 oz. Spanish chorizo, quartered lengthwise and cut into half-inch pieces.
1 c. chopped onion
1 c. chopped red bell pepper
2 tsp. chopped fresh oregano
2 tsp. minced garlic
1 tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp. chipotle chile powder
1/4 tsp. salt
2 c. unsalted chicken stock
2 15-oz cans unsalted black beans, rinsed, drained and coarsely mashed
1 tbsp. fresh lime juice
1/4 c. sour cream
1/4 c. fresh cilantro
Heat a large saucepan over medium heat.
Add 1 tsp. olive oil to pan; swirl to coat.
Add chorizo; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove chorizo from pan.
Add remaining tsp. olive oil to pan; swirl to coat.
Add onion and bell pepper; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in oregano and next four ingredients (through salt); cook 30 seconds.
Stir in stock and beans.
Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer 3 minutes.
Stir in cooked chorizo and juice.
Ladle 1 1/4 c. soup into each of four bowls; top each with one tbsp. sour cream and one tbsp. cilantro.