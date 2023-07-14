Black bear attack strikes a cord

The bear attack in Durango, Colo., has a lot of people on edge as it isn’t often that black bears attack people.

I thought it was interesting because I was recently talking to my sister, who lives in Mountain, N.D., and she said there had been some bear attacks in northern North Dakota and Minnesota. She said she usually likes to go for walks in the evening but because of the bears has been forgoing that activity.

I must admit, I’ve never seen a black bear in North Dakota, Minnesota or Colorado.

A lot of people have commented on the black bear attack story, mostly with their own ideas on why it’s happening. Some believe it’s because more people are moving into their territory and others believe they are being fed.

When we were in Alaska there were a lot of stories about black and Grizzley bears attacking people and mostly getting into people’s garbage. People in Alaska who live in areas where bears are present take great pains to keep their garbage locked up and they don’t have bird or hummingbird feeders as bears like to eat seed and sugar water.

When I went hiking in Alaska, I was always on the lookout for bears and moose but fortunately never encountered either. But I always kept a can of bear spray with me just in case. I don’t know if it would have done any good if a bear had attacked me, but better safe than sorry as they say.

The last line of Rachel Gabel’s story about the black bears is especially scary because it mentions the possibility for human-wolf conflicts, when Colorado brings more wolves into the state. With more wolves and more people that’s bound to happen. I hope this isn’t the case but keep in mind that Colorado is more heavily populated with people than other states were wolves and bears roam so it could happen.

In the meantime, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials will have their hands full trying to manage wildlife, human and livestock encounters.

We at The Fence Post hope for a swift recovery for David Vasquez.

News from the homefront:

I had my carpets cleaned this week and I felt like a queen. I’ve always done my own carpet cleaning so this was real treat.

But when all was said and done, it was exhausting. That’s because of all the work that had to be done before the carpet cleaners got to my house. Obviously, I didn’t want the carpet cleaners to think I was a pig.

So, I mopped, dusted and vacuumed until my body was so sore, I could barely move. Who knew they were going to bring their own vacuum? Ok, even if I had known, I would have vacuumed myself anyway.

This is why I will never have a maid or a housekeeper, why bother when I would just have to clean before they got here.