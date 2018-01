Black Forest Cake | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

2 20-oz. cans tart pitted cherries, undrained

1 c. sugar

1/4 c. corn starch

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla

2 (9-inch) already baked chocolate layers, cooled

3 c. cold whipped cream, divided

1/3 c. powdered sugar

Drain cherries, reserving 1/2 c. cherry juice.

Combine reserved cherry juice, cherries, sugar and corn starch in saucepan.

Cook and stir until thickened; add vanilla and stir again.

Split each cake layer in half horizontaly.

Crumble half layer and set aside.

Beat cold whipped cream and the powdered sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer set on high until stiff peaks form.

Reserve 1 1/2 c. whipped cream for decorating.

Place one cake layer on a serving plate.

Spread with 1 c. whipped cream, top with 3/4 c. cherry topping.

Top with second layer and repeat.

Top with third layer and frost with remaining whipped cream, pat gently with reserved cake crumbs.