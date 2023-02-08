 Black Hills Stock Show Simmental Sale | TheFencePost.com
Black Hills Stock Show Simmental Sale

News News |

  • TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
  • Date of Sale: 02/04/2023
  • Location: Rapid City, S.D.
  • Auctioneer: Sonny Booth
  • Averages:
    24 Yearling Bulls avg. $5,375
    2 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $5,375
    2 Two Year Old Bulls Avg. $9,875
    15 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $4,050
    3 Bred Heifers avg. $7,250
  • Comments:
    Top Bulls:
    Lot 36, KTE Kingsman 2661K 3/2/22 son of FRKG CKK Platinum 009H from CK Cattle and Kenidy Effling, Highmore, S.D., to Todd Klockgetter, Carnavon, Iowa, for $10,000. 

    Lot 51, LJW Red Hot Premonition, 12/3/21 son of CKCC Edge 7692E from Holt Cattle Co., Mina, S.D., to Todd Rau, Eureka, S.D., for $10,000. 

    Lot 51, FHEN Back N Black, J127, 3/14/21 son of TJ High Calibre 556B from Hennessy Show Cattle, Des Lacs, N.D., to Kenny Thomas, Velva, N.D., for $9,750.

    Lot 30, HARC Kingpin 2970K, 3/17/22 son of W/C Kingpin 1018H from Harris Cattle Co., Plankinton, S.D., to JB3 Cattle, Beresford, S.D., for $8,250.

    Lot 29, Cables Skys The Limit, 3/20/22 son of Musgrave Sky High 1535 from Cable C Cross Ranch, Pukwana, S.D., to Bud May, Kyle, S.D., for $8,000.

    Top Females:
    Lot 20, TENA Jackie, 3/16/21 daughter of Profit from Cory Altena, George, Minn., to Joe Bosworth, White Lake, S.D., for $11,750.

    Lot 4, Sidebar Kammy K13, 4/6/22 daughter of from Sidebar Cattle, Hardin, Mont., to Randon Johnke, Madison, S.D., for $11,000.
