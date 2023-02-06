Black Hills Stock Show Angus Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake St. Amant
- Date of Sale: 01/30/2023
- Location: Rapid City, S.D.
- Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
- Averages:
19 Yearling Bulls avg. $5,516
4 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $7,313
6 Two Year Old Bulls avg. $7,250
15 Open Heifers avg. $5,600
2 Bred Heifers avg. $10,500
- Comments:
Top Bulls:
Lot 49, VZR Frontiersman 2146, 10/20/21 son of Ellingson Frontiersman 7132 x SAV Harvestor 0338 to Pat Maher, Bismarck, N.D., for $12,500.
Lot 48x, S&R Stability J162, 10/5/21 son of S&R Stability J824 from S&R Angus Weston Wis., to Chestnut Angus Farm, Pipestone, Minn., for $9,750.
Lot 56, T3 Powerchip 125, 2/5/21 son of 5T Power Chip 4790 x 5T Power Chip 4790 from T3 Angus LLC Beulah Wyo., to Collins Ranch’s LLC for $9,000.
Lot 42, K&J Common Ground 242, 1/12/22 son of Connealy Common Ground x PVF TCF Frozen 6078 from K&J Angus Larchwood Iowa, to Doug Simons, Enning, S.D., for $8,250.
Top Females:
Lot 14, Chestnut Queen Lucy 235, 1/14/22 daughter of Chestnut Redemption 38 from Chestnut Angus Farm, Pipestone, Minn., to Lindskov LT Ranch, Isabel, S.D., for $18,000.
Lot 20, Weber Montana Sky 30J, 2/1/21 daughter of S&R Roundtable J328 from Weber Brothers Cattle, Lake Benton, Minn., to Robert Shofner, Fayetteville, Ark., for $14,500.
Lot 15, KR Leslies Dream 2585, 1/17/22 daughter of Connealy Hayday from Payton & Harper Scott, Gordon, Neb., to Jim Crouse, Belgrade, Neb., for $12,500.