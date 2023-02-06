 Black Hills Stock Show Charolais Sale | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Black Hills Stock Show Charolais Sale

News News |

  • TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake St. Amant
  • Date of Sale: 01/31/2023
  • Location: Rapid City, S.D.
  • Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
  • Averages:
    18 Yearling Bulls avg. $4,791
    10 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $6,400
    9 Two Year Old Bulls avg. $4,695
    3 Open Heifers avg. $5,567
    3 Bred Heifers avg. $3,920
  • Comments:
    Top Bulls 
    Lot 44, JAB Convoy 153 Pld, 9/21/21 son of M&M Outsider 4003 from J&A Charolais, Sparta, Wis., sold to Randy Schmidt Charolais, Gordon, Neb., for $15,000. 

    Lot 42, GHC Nemo 1513, 9/26/21 son of GHC Dry Town 8004 from Lana Johnson, Fort Collins, Colo., to Prairie Valley Charolais Farm, Platte, S.D., for $14,000. 

    Lot 27, VCR Sir Alpha 209P, 2/3/22 son of DC / CRJ Tank E108P from Vedvei Charolais, Lake Preston, S.D., to Domek Charolais, Wibaux, Mont., for $13,000. 

    Top Females
    Lot 3, TR CAG Ms Kimberly 2704K, 3/10/22 daughter of RBM TR Rinstone Z38 from Thomas Ranch, Harrold, S.D. to Bruce Bradley Cattle, Marshfield, Mo., for $8,500. 

    Lot 7, 2Ten MS Stealth 11K, 1/3/22 daughter of EM 790987 from 2Ten Cattle Co., Vining, Minn., sold to Joshua Bursch, Motley, Minn., for $5,500.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
news
Auctions
See more

[placeholder]