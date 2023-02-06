Black Hills Stock Show Charolais Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake St. Amant
- Date of Sale: 01/31/2023
- Location: Rapid City, S.D.
- Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
- Averages:
18 Yearling Bulls avg. $4,791
10 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $6,400
9 Two Year Old Bulls avg. $4,695
3 Open Heifers avg. $5,567
3 Bred Heifers avg. $3,920
- Comments:
Top Bulls
Lot 44, JAB Convoy 153 Pld, 9/21/21 son of M&M Outsider 4003 from J&A Charolais, Sparta, Wis., sold to Randy Schmidt Charolais, Gordon, Neb., for $15,000.
Lot 42, GHC Nemo 1513, 9/26/21 son of GHC Dry Town 8004 from Lana Johnson, Fort Collins, Colo., to Prairie Valley Charolais Farm, Platte, S.D., for $14,000.
Lot 27, VCR Sir Alpha 209P, 2/3/22 son of DC / CRJ Tank E108P from Vedvei Charolais, Lake Preston, S.D., to Domek Charolais, Wibaux, Mont., for $13,000.
Top Females
Lot 3, TR CAG Ms Kimberly 2704K, 3/10/22 daughter of RBM TR Rinstone Z38 from Thomas Ranch, Harrold, S.D. to Bruce Bradley Cattle, Marshfield, Mo., for $8,500.
Lot 7, 2Ten MS Stealth 11K, 1/3/22 daughter of EM 790987 from 2Ten Cattle Co., Vining, Minn., sold to Joshua Bursch, Motley, Minn., for $5,500.