Black Hills Stock Show Chi-Influence Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Mark Hove
- Date of Sale: 02/03/2023
- Location: Rapid City, S.D.
- Auctioneer: Sonny Booth
- Averages:
Yearling Bull at $2,750
Bred Heifer at $5,250
- Comments:
Small sale with only two lots, but excellent set of cattle.
Bull was lot 2, SNK Mr. Favorite Canadian 202K, 4/10/22 son of We Need More from Sinkie Ranch, Gann Valley, S.D., to Jerid Fales, Plant City, Fla., for $2,750.
Female was lot 1, ASCC Jollie 127J, 4/20/21 daughter of We Need More from Altena Show Cattle, George, Iowa to Justin Holt Cattle, Aberdeen, S.D. for $5,250.