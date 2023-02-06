 Black Hills Stock Show Chi-Influence Sale | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Black Hills Stock Show Chi-Influence Sale

News News |

  • TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Mark Hove
  • Date of Sale: 02/03/2023
  • Location: Rapid City, S.D.
  • Auctioneer: Sonny Booth
  • Averages:
    Yearling Bull at $2,750
    Bred Heifer at $5,250
  • Comments:
    Small sale with only two lots, but excellent set of cattle. 

    Bull was lot 2, SNK Mr. Favorite Canadian 202K, 4/10/22 son of We Need More from Sinkie Ranch, Gann Valley, S.D., to Jerid Fales, Plant City, Fla., for $2,750.

    Female was lot 1, ASCC Jollie 127J, 4/20/21 daughter of We Need More from Altena Show Cattle, George, Iowa to Justin Holt Cattle, Aberdeen, S.D. for $5,250.
Auctions
See more

[placeholder]