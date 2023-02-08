 Black Hills Stock Show Limousin Sale | TheFencePost.com
Black Hills Stock Show Limousin Sale

  • TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
  • Date of Sale: 02/03/2023
  • Location: Rapid City, S.D.
  • Auctioneer: Sonny Booth
  • Averages:
    8 Yearling Bulls avg. $4,656
    13 Fall Yearling Bulls avg. $5,119
    4 Two Year Old Bulls avg. $4,000
    8 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $2,888
    1 Bred Heifer at $2,500
  • Comments:
    Top Selling Bulls:
    Lot 30, Wulfs Joint Venture G579J, 9/1/21 son of Wulfs Fifty T804F from Wulf Cattle, Starbuck, Minn., to Fillmore Limousin, Boone, Colo., for $15,000. 

    Lot 27, KTBO Joe Dirt 81J, 9/8/21 son of TOMV Diesel 619P from Boyer Family Farms, Weldon, Iowa, to Jason Jochim, Sefridge, N.D., for $7,500. 

    Lot 19, JBV Profile 211K, 2/13/21 son of JBV Resilience 914G from Venner Limousin, Breda, Iowa, to Jason Jochim, Selfridge, N.D., for $7,000.

    Lot 17, SHWK Kodiak 641K, 2/19/22 son of TREF EZ Street 107E from Shy Hawk Limousin, Mansfield, Wis., to Jason Jochim, Selfridge, N.D., for $6,750. 

    Lot 21, JASB Jammer 88J, 11/27/21 son of FILL Elevate 560E from Boyer Family Farm, Weldon, Iowa, to to Fillmore Limousin, Boone, Colo., for $6,750.

    Top Selling Female:
    Lot 3, MSTT Kelly 468K, 3/29/22 daughter of WZRK Ghandi 3018G from Lura Limousin, Delavan, Minm., to Brad Kaiser, Wells, Minn., for $4,600.
