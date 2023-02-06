Black Hills Stock Show Shorthorn Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Kelly Klein
- Date of Sale: 02/01/2023
- Location: Rapid City, S.D.
- Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
- Averages:
Yearling Bull $2,300
2 Two Year Old Bulls $2,900
4 Open Yearling Heifers $1,837
3 Bred Heifers $3,533
- Comments:
Top Bull
Lot 18, VSF Wild Fire 11J, 3/9/21 son of Millbrook Fire Ball 23F from Vogel Shorthorn Farms, Rogers, N.D., sold to Terry Eittreim, Scottsbluff, N.D., for $4,000.
Top Female
Lot 11, Shalimar 7104 Penny 106, 6/12/21 daughter of Shalimar Reggie 7104 from Adam & Carrie Edmund, Harrison, N.D., to Darin Howie, Rapid City, S.D., for $4,500.