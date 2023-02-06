 Black Hills Stock Show Shorthorn Sale | TheFencePost.com
Black Hills Stock Show Shorthorn Sale

  • TFP Rep: Scott Dirk, Kelly Klein
  • Date of Sale: 02/01/2023
  • Location: Rapid City, S.D.
  • Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
  • Averages:
    Yearling Bull $2,300
    2 Two Year Old Bulls $2,900
    4 Open Yearling Heifers $1,837
    3 Bred Heifers $3,533
  • Comments:
    Top Bull
    Lot 18, VSF Wild Fire 11J, 3/9/21 son of Millbrook Fire Ball 23F from Vogel Shorthorn Farms, Rogers, N.D., sold to Terry Eittreim, Scottsbluff, N.D., for $4,000. 

    Top Female
    Lot 11, Shalimar 7104 Penny 106, 6/12/21 daughter of Shalimar Reggie 7104 from Adam & Carrie Edmund, Harrison, N.D., to Darin Howie, Rapid City, S.D., for $4,500.
