Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Trace Adkins, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Aaron Watson, Hardy and John King set to perform during Cheyenne Frontier Days kicking off July 17, 2020.

Photo courtesy CFD

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – In an announcement made from the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Cheyenne Frontier Days announced all but two of the nights for the 2020 Frontier Nights entertainment series. The Professional Bull Riders will return with its exclusive Last Cowboy Standing series and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo will return to the arena in 2020.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. MST at http://www.cfdrodeo.com, the Cheyenne Frontier Days ticket office and by calling (307) 778-7222.

Performers announced were Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson, Trace Adkins, Thomas Rhett with Hardy, Eric Church with Ashley McBryde and Blake Shelton with John King.

“We are thrilled with the lineup so far for 2020,” Contract Acts Chairman Randy Krafft said. “We are still working on our remaining shows and will announce them as we get them signed.”

For two nights, the Top-40 stars of the PBR will return to attempt to conquer the sport’s rankest bulls on the historic Wyoming Dirt at Cheyenne Frontier Days, strapping in for their shot to make the buzzer. A rider must stay on his bull for 8 seconds to have the opportunity to advance. If he gets bucked off, he is out of the competition. The grueling match between man and beast continues until one prevails and is crowned the Last Cowboy Standing.

Additionally, the 124th annual “Daddy of ‘em All” will feature nine days of PRCA professional rodeo that will culminate in Championship Sunday where champions are crowned and legends are made.

There will be hundreds of vendors, a full carnival, artists, food and music that celebrates the history and culture of the American West.

Concert ticket prices range from $39 to $89, with daily rodeo tickets costing $18 to $35. A $3 discount is offered on rodeo tickets and $5 discount on concert tickets purchased before July 1. PBR tickets range from $22-$102 with special Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices.

Fans can upgrade to a Frontier Nights Fast Pass for early admission to the Party Zone, a voucher for best-available same-day rodeo tickets and a souvenir rodeo program. For a full events schedule and profiles of musical acts, go to http://www.cfdrodeo.com.CFD

2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Entertainment Schedule:

July 17: Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

July 18: TBA

July 19: Trace Adkins

July 20-21: Professional Bull Riders – Last Cowboy Standing

July 22: Thomas Rhett with Hardy

July 23: TBA

July 24: Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

July 25: Blake Shelton with John King

July 17-26: PRCA Rodeo action