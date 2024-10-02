BLM Colorado offers wild horses and burros for adoption in Florence

The Bureau of Land Management will host a wild horse and burro adoption Oct. 11-12, 2024, at Pathfinder Regional Park in Florence, Colo.

The horses and burros will be available for adoption to individuals who are eligible and can provide good homes.

“The BLM has placed nearly 300,000 wild horses and burros into private care since 1971,” said Alan Bittner, BLM Colorado deputy state director for resources. “This is an opportunity to provide a good home to one of America’s Living Legends.”

Viewing opportunities will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The competitive bid will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. BLM staff will be onsite to provide more information and assist with the adoption application process.

To qualify to adopt a wild horse:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse.

Homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water and shelter.

Corral fence must meet height requirements:

Adult horses – 6 feet

Yearlings – 5 feet

Trailers must be stock type, covered, with swing gates and sturdy walls/floors.

The BLM’s Adoption Incentive Program allows adopters to receive $1,000 when they receive title to their animals after successfully caring for the horse for one year. To learn more about BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro program, visit https://www.blm.gov/whb .