BLM High Desert District issues extreme fire conditions warning

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – All lands within the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming High Desert District (Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rock Springs and Rawlins Field Offices) are experiencing extreme fire conditions caused by dry fuels and red flag fire weather. These factors increase the potential for extremely fast moving fires at any elevation or fuel type. The BLM is asking the public to use extreme caution while recreating and other outdoor activities. This includes when building camp fires or performing outdoor cooking in counties that allow it. Other recreation activities including shooting sports have the potential to cause a spark.

Motorists, including those driving all-terrain vehicles, should always pay attention to items such as chains or blown tires that could cause a spark and be aware of hot exhausts pipes, brakes or missing spark arresters that would cause an ignition. Chain saw operations, welding, grinding or similar activities can also cause unplanned ignitions. Open flames, burning trash and yard waste should be avoided until conditions become favorable, cigarettes should also be disposed of properly.

Due to continued dry conditions and high fuel loading, the BLM will continue to implement fire restrictions for all BLM-administered public lands within the boundaries of Sublette and Lincoln Counties, which took effect on Sept. 21.

The following acts are prohibited within those two counties:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a ¼" spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Wyoming. These are:

Discharge or use of any fireworks.

Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

The following persons are exempt from this order:

Persons with a permit or letter of authorization specifically authorizing the prohibited act or omission.

Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty

Violation of this Fire Prevention Order is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000, or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. (43 CFR 9212.4 and 18 U.S.C. 3571). Restitution for total suppression and damage costs incurred will be borne by the violator.

For more information about BLM Wyoming fire restrictions, please visit https://www.blm.gov/wyoming-fire-restrictions.