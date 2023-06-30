BLM in Wyoming: Marton Ranch purchase approved, sage grouse map comment period extended

Current sage grouse core area map.

Current-sage-grouse-core-area-map-WY

The Bureau of Land Management’s final environmental assessment (EA) and decision record that provided supplemental analysis to the Marton Ranch acquisition has been released and the purchase by the agency will move forward. On Monday, June 26, the BLM Casper Field Office announced the completion of their supplemental analysis of the Marton Ranch purchase and incorporation of state agency and public comments into their final document.

According to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s office, this final supplemental EA is a result of a settlement agreement between Wyoming and the BLM following the BLM’s purchase of the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch. The State of Wyoming appealed the BLM’s decision to the Department of Interior’s Interior Board of Land Appeals (IBLA) in June 2022 and reached a settlement with the BLM and IBLA in October 2022. The BLM agreed to provide additional opportunities for state agencies and public comments and supplement its environmental analysis. About 350 comments were received by the BLM in the 21-day comment period, with 44 comments noted as being substantial. Comments were incorporated into the final EA published and signed, which should bring a conclusion to this matter. Planning regarding the BLM’s management of the property will take place in the near future and include public comments and state and county involvement.

“This land, like the people and businesses reliant on multiple-use and public access of public lands, has tremendous potential. I am confident that any future land exchanges involving the BLM will follow the proper process,” the governor added. “Wyoming landowners have the right to make their own decisions about their property, even if it means selling it to the federal government. However, the federal government has the responsibility to see the process is fair and transparent.”

A WIN FOR WYOMING

Jim Magagna, Wyoming Stock Growers Association executive vice president, said the National Environmental Policy Act analysis was one of the things WYSGA called for and he said they’re pleased that it was completed, though they don’t believe the purchase should have taken place.

“The biggest gain in my view was hopefully that (BLM) learned a lesson and they wouldn’t undertake any future transactions of that magnitude without consulting with the governor, with the local government, and with affected parties, which is what they failed to do initially on this so in that sense, there’s some win.”

Magagna said WYSGA is pleased that the BLM was responsive to Gov. Mark Gordon, though their request in the public comment submitted to consider land disposal opportunities in the state for an equal amount of acres doesn’t appear in the documents from the BLM.

The BLM’s proposed conservation rule is very much a topic of concern for the WYSGA, he said, with many public comments filed in opposition of the rule and, he said, a lower confidence and trust in the BLM.

“A good thing from our perspective is not just the ag community and the energy community, but some of the wildlife groups have expressed their concern with it,” he said. “Even some of the conservation groups have expressed concern, for different reasons, perhaps, but they’re all concerned about how it might be applied in different ways.”

Magagna said he is also pleased with Gov. Gordon’s extension of the public comment period to seek additional comment on the Sage-grouse core area map revisions proposed by the sage-grouse Implementation Team (SGIT) until 5 p.m. July 28.

Current-sage-grouse-core-area-map-WY-1

He said the Trump administration’s plans for sage grouse management were discarded by the Biden administration, reverting back to the 2015 plans, which Magagna called workable. Knowing the BLM is working toward releasing new sage grouse plans, the state was proactive in updating the maps to avoid a more onerous map released by the BLM, with the hope the agency would accept the state’s updated map rather than imposing one of their own.

“The original time frame for the review of the SGIT proposal was driven by the BLM’s process for the development of an Environmental Impact Statement,” Gov. Gordon said. “While I understand their agency’s desire to move forward efficiently, folks affected by the potential addition of sage-grouse core areas need additional time and the opportunity to discuss the state’s process. These are not insignificant matters. I know — I ranch in a sage-grouse core area.”

According to a press release from the governor’s office, as anticipated, this round of reviewing sage-grouse core area maps has sparked significant public interest and in response to that interest, Gov. Gordon and SGIT will hold additional meetings with landowners and other stakeholders to outline, explain, take comments, and discuss the proposed changes to the map.

Sage-grouse-WY-core-area-map-draft-2-1

“The first map that came out (of the SGIT) added significant acres of land to the core area and much of that was private land, and there had been no outreach or consultation with the private landowners,” Magagna said. “That was a concern and I know my phone was ringing regularly from landowners who were upset about what was taking place.”

He said WYSGA is encouraging affected landowners to have discussions with the SGIT about the implications of inclusion in the sage-grouse core area. He said an impact on grazing isn’t the concern, though if a large area is identified and made unavailable for energy development, private landowners within that area are limited in terms of what they’re able to do on their private land.

The next SGIT meeting will take place at 9 a.m. July 6 at the Lander Community and Convention Center located at 950 Buena Vista Dr. The informational meeting will provide an opportunity for public comment.

“No decisions regarding additions or deletions to the current map will be made at the July 6 meeting. This meeting remains an opportunity to explain the development process, answer questions and allow for public comment,” SGIT Chairman Bob Budd said.

The governor’s office and SGIT will hold additional informational meetings to talk to landowners and stakeholders before the public comment period closes on July 28. After the SGIT presents its final map, the governor will make a final decision.