BLM seeks initial input for September 2025 oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming State Office on Feb. 1 opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 38 oil and gas parcels totaling 46,118 acres that may be included in a September 2025 lease sale in Wyoming. The comment period ends March 3, 2025.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for a permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with state partners and stakeholders.

All parcels that are in a federal oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM leases is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.

The parcels the BLM is analyzing, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2036327/510 .