Block and Bride Club to honor Ibach

LINCOLN, Neb. — Greg Ibach, a fifth-generation farmer and rancher from Sumner, Neb., will be honored by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln's Block and Bridle Club.

The Block and Bridle Club's annual award recognizes an honoree who has contributed to Nebraska agriculture through leadership, service, youth projects, community activities and involvement with the university.

Ibach currently serves as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs, where he sets national standards for the marketing of U.S. agricultural products, along with the health and care of animals and plants. He began his professional career working for Farm Credit Services of America.

In 1989, Ibach and his wife, Teresa, returned to the family farm. They served on the Nebraska Farm Bureau Young Farmer Rancher Committee, and Ibach was elected for two terms on the Nebraska Beef Council. He was on the executive committee of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association when he was appointed to be assistant director of agriculture by then-Gov. Mike Johanns, and later was appointed director by Gov. Dave Heineman and Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ibach is Nebraska's longest-serving director of agriculture, with more than 12 years in the role.

Most of Ibach's career has aligned with the Block and Bridle Club's core objectives, which are to promote a higher scholastic standard and a more complete understanding of animal science among student members; to promote animal agriculture through development of a program of activities that will supplement students' study of the animal sciences; to enhance professionalism of students who will one day be leaders in the animal agriculture industry; and to bring about a closer relationship among all students pursuing some phase of animal agriculture as a profession.

In his spare time, Ibach plays an active role in his family's central Nebraska farm and in youth activities. As the state's director of agriculture, Ibach provided vision and support for the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council and Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute and has been involved in FFA chapters and 4-H clubs at local and state levels.

Ibach graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 1984 with a bachelor of science in agriculture. He served as an officer for the Block and Bridle Club and FarmHouse fraternity. Ibach serves as co-chairman of fundraising efforts for the new FarmHouse Chapter House, as well as serving as a mentor for FarmHouse student members.

Ibach and his family will be honored at the Block and Bridle Club Honors Banquet, 6 p.m. April 14 at Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Dr., Lincoln, NE 68508. A reception for Ibach and his family, friends and past honorees is at 5 p.m. Tickets to the banquet are $25 and can be purchased by contacting Andi Hallberg at andi.hallberg@unl.edu.

The Block and Bridle Club is part of the Animal Science Department within the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.