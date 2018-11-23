‘Bloody fruit cakes all of em’

In my effort to keep you informed about the strange, yet oddly amusing, efforts by animal activists to keep people from eating meat and dairy, here is tale of Carly the cow.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have created a life-sized animatronic dairy cow to teach children about the big, bad dairy industry. As you can imagine the cow's message is totally ridiculous.

And, of course, they have involved a Hollywood actress, Alicia Silverstone, star of the movie "Clueless," to help them. Not only is she clueless but she is also a vegan, surprise, surprise.

Silverstone is the voice of Carly the cow who according to an article in Romper, "escaped from a dairy farm and now lives at an animal sanctuary."

They take Carly into classrooms, where she tells children things like, "Cows can feel happy, sad, and scared. We cry when we're upset. We definitely have things that we like and things that we don't like. Each cow is as special and different as each of you."

Although these tactics are enough to make you want to rip all of the hair out of your head, just be glad you don't live across the pond.

According to the Farmers Weekly, a publication about British agriculture, PETA wants to change the name of a small village called "Wool" to "Vegan Wool" to promote kindness to sheep.

I'm sure the sheep are appreciative, and it seems, the residents are amused.

Elisa Allen, director of PETA, wrote to Wool Parish Council to request the name change, saying that, "Why make this animal-friendly update? Unlike wool that is stolen from sheep, vegan wool is good for animals and the environment. Sheep's wool, on the other hand, has been shown to be a product of extreme cruelty."

She also said she would give "cruelty-free blankets to all of the 2,000 households in the village if they agreed to the name change.

What the heck is vegan wool? Sheep don't eat meat.

Trying to unravel this rhetoric is giving me a headache, but it was fun reading the comments.

Here are a couple of the ones I liked:

"Bloody fruit cakes the lot of em!!"

"Can sheep read??"