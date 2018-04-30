 Bloody Mary Burgers | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

Bloody Mary Burgers | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/4 c. unsalted ketchup
2 tsp. prepared horse radish
2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. celery salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
3/8 tsp. kosher salt
1 pound lean ground sirloin
4 whole-grain hamburger buns
8 romaine lettuce leaves
1 dill pickle spear, thinly sliced crosswise

Combine ketchup and horse radish in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk.
Combine Worcestershire, garlic powder, celery salt, pepper, salt and beef in a bowl; gently blend with hands.
Form mixture into four patties.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, coat with cooking spray.
Add burgers to pan, cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.
Place burgers in buns and top with ketchup mixture, lettuce and pickle.