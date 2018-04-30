Bloody Mary Burgers | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/4 c. unsalted ketchup

2 tsp. prepared horse radish

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. celery salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

3/8 tsp. kosher salt

1 pound lean ground sirloin

4 whole-grain hamburger buns

8 romaine lettuce leaves

1 dill pickle spear, thinly sliced crosswise

Combine ketchup and horse radish in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk.

Combine Worcestershire, garlic powder, celery salt, pepper, salt and beef in a bowl; gently blend with hands.

Form mixture into four patties.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, coat with cooking spray.

Add burgers to pan, cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness.

Place burgers in buns and top with ketchup mixture, lettuce and pickle.