Blue Dog Coalition releases rural agenda

The Blue Dog Coalition, which was once a powerhouse in Congress but has seen its numbers reduced by the decline of Democrats in rural areas, on Thursday released a rural agenda entitled "A Strong Rural America: The Path to Prosperity and Restoring the American Dream in Rural Communities."

The report was released by Rep. Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz., chairman of the Blue Dog Coalition's Special Task Force on Rural America.

In the report, O'Halleran said, "Our agenda, 'A Strong Rural America', focuses on growing our rural economy, increasing access to affordable health care, empowering the next generation of workers, connecting businesses to global markets, and honoring our promises to rural veterans."

In a call to reporters, O'Halleran did not discuss any detailed policy proposals, but said it is important that whatever policies are developed they must be "stable out into the future" so that rural America can continue to produce the energy products, food and water on which urban American depends.

Read the full report at https://bluedogcaucus-costa.house.gov/sites/bluedogcaucus.house.gov/files/documents/180920%20FINAL%20BD%20Rural%20Agenda.pdf.