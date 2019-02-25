Blumenauer, McGovern introduce pollinator bill

Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., and Jim McGovern, D-Mass., reintroduced their Saving America's Pollinators Act to protect critical pollinators, such as honeybees, from insecticides that are toxic to bees and other insects.

The bill would suspend the use of insecticides known as neonicotinoids, which Blumenauer and McGovern noted have been linked to declining pollinator populations. It establishes a panel of experts to complete a thorough assessment of these pesticides, in order to ensure that any uses do not cause unreasonable and adverse effects on pollinators.

Tara Cornelisse, a senior scientist for the Center of Biological Diversity, said in the Blumenauer-McGovern release, "We are experiencing a biodiversity crisis and losing insects faster than any other group of animals due to our chemical-intensive agriculture. By suspending use of the most pollinator-toxic pesticides, the Saving America's Pollinators Act is a huge, important step toward saving the insects that we depend on so much to grow our food."