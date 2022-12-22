Bobcat Angus 18th Annual Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
- Date of Sale: 12/16/2022
- Location: Western Livestock Auction-Great Falls, Mont.
- Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Greg Goggins
- Averages
Sale Averages:
20 Bull Calves Average $5,925
61 Fall Yearling Bulls Average $4,402
46 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls Average $4,011
10 Registered 7 Year Old Cows Average $2,410
138 2 Coming 3 Year Old Commercial Bred Cows Average $2,096
560 Commercial Bred Heifers Average $1,934
19 Ten Year Old Commercial Bred Cows Average $1,300
Bull Sale Highlights:
Lot 4 $10,000 , MT; Bobcat Exclusive K2; 2/9/22; Musgrave 316 Exclusive x EXAR Denver 2002B, Sold to to Cross W Livestock, Ekalaka, Mont.
Lot 6 $10,000 , Bobcat Emerald K24; 2/17/22; Connealy Emerald x Sitz Upward 307R. Sold to to Cross W Livestock, Ekalaka, Mont.
Lot 102 $9,000, Bobcat Blue Sky J88; 3/7/21; Bobcat Blue Sky x HF Powder Keg. Sold to Diamond Box, Cut Bank, Mont.
Lot 1 $8,500, Bobcat Exclusive K5; 2/11/22; Musgrave 316 Exclusive x EXAR Denver 2002B, Sold to to Kevin Nelson, Richland, Mont.
Lot 30 $8,500 , Bobcat Exclusive J285; 9/22/21; Musgrave 316 Exclusive x EXAR Denver 2002B Sold to Jay Vasboe, Cut Bank, Mont.
Lot 43 $8,500 , Bobcat Upstream J226; 9/9/21; Mohnen Upstream x SydGen Enhance, Sold to The Glennie Ranches, Two Dot, Mont.
Top Registered Cow:
Lot 164 $6,250 , Baldco Emulota 5685; 3/10/15; Sitz Upward 307R x SAV 004 Traveler 4438, Sold to Wyatt Berkram, Cut Bank, Mont.
Top Commercial Bred Heifers
$2,350 x 30 Head
$2,125 x 42 Head
$2,025 x 36 Head
$2,025 x 45 Head
Top Commercial Bred 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows:
$2,150 x 50 Head
$2,100 x 58 Head
- Comments
Great day for the Ratzburg family at the 18th Annual Bobcat Angus Production Sale, held Dec.r 16, 2022 at Western Livestock Auction-Great Falls, Mont. Congratulations on a great sale!