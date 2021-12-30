Boehler inducted into American Gelbvieh Association Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb. — The American Gelbvieh Association recognized a dedicated member that has been an influential figure in the Gelbvieh breed during the 2021 AGA National Convention and 50th Anniversary Celebration. JJ Boehler of Orleans, Neb., was officially inducted into the AGA Hall of Fame at the convention awards banquet on Dec. 10, 2021.

An AGA member since 1986, Boehler is a member of the Gelbvieh Association in Nebraska (GAIN), having served on the board of directors and several committees. He has helped organize several state tours and was instrumental in developing the first Balancer Bull Futurity. He also helped establish the first paid state breeder representative position and has been a sale committee member for the GAIN Fall Female Festival.

“JJ is a true pioneer and visionary for the Gelbvieh breed,” Andy LeDoux, Ree Heights, S.D., says. “He is always willing to participate in breed activities, and new ventures. The thing that always made me respect JJ is his unwavering support of this breed and its members.”

In addition to his contributions to the AGA, Boehler can boast several accomplishments as a breeder. These include the Breeder’s Choice Gelbvieh Bull Futurity Champion in 2001, 2004 and 2006; People’s Choice Bull Futurity Champion in 2021; Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Supreme bull recipient two years in a row and many state and national champion awards.

“We have found that JJ has been a leader in utilizing new genetics of the Gelbvieh breed,” Robert Anderson of Jamestown, Kan., says. “We have purchased several herd bulls from him over the past years. Those genetics have produced top quality replacement females, breeding bulls and high-quality steers for both the registered and commercial herds.”

Beyond the recognition Boehler has received for the quality of cattle he raises, he is widely recognized for his passion for the industry and the breed.

“JJ has one of the most unique cow herds in the breed, winning national titles across the country and raising influential livestock,” Lori Brown of Dwight, Kan., says. “Titles mean little to the humble breeder though. One drive through the pastures with him, you can see the spark and pride in his eye. A true breed promoter — for good stock and good people.”

These accomplishments are significant, but what sets Boehler apart is his integrity and passion. A man of not many words, his drive to grow the Gelbvieh breed with friends, family and future breeders, as well as his work behind the scenes, speaks volumes.

“He is honest, hardworking and unselfish,” Jeff Swanson of Oxford, Neb., says. “But most of all, he is a good friend and an excellent choice for the American Gelbvieh Association’s Hall of Fame.”

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,100 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.