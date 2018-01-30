Boettcher Mansion, Jeffco Fairgrounds to offer venues in Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. —— Jefferson County, Colo., announced today the merger of Boettcher Mansion and Jeffco Fairgrounds, two of the county's signature event venues, as a new county division. The merged group, Jeffco Events & Venues, became official, Jan. 29.

"The new Jeffco Events & Venues Division offers a collection of indoor and outdoor venues in Jefferson County for celebrations, events, gatherings and meetings," said Don Davis, county manager for Jefferson County. "This collective team specializes in events, hospitality and production — all dedicated to deliver the best possible experiences for guests."

Tom Hoby, director of the Jefferson County Parks Department added, "We want it to be simple and easy to host, plan and produce amazing events in Jefferson County. Clients, guests, partners and vendors at Boettcher Mansion and Jeffco Fairgrounds will benefit from the combined expertise and skills from both groups, distinguished portfolio of facilities and services and continued focus on service excellence."

Boettcher Mansion was built in 1917 as a summer home and seasonal hunting lodge for Charles Boettcher. The former "Lorraine Lodge" was donated to Jefferson County in the 1970s for public use and enjoyment. In 1984, the Arts and Crafts estate was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and now serves as Jefferson County's premier historic events venue. Jeffco Fairgrounds was established in the early 1950s and has served Jefferson County ever since with a growing and changing slate of events and facilities, including Jefferson County's signature summer celebration, the Jeffco Fair & Festival. Organizations such as Jefferson County CSU Extension, 4-H, Jeffco High School Rodeo and the world-renowned westernaires all call Jeffco Fairgrounds home. Together, both venues host and produce thousands of events annually from trade shows, weddings, rodeos and other happenings across 13 different indoor and outdoor facilities.

"As one group, we now have shared access to all of the talent and resources to meet our client and guests' needs," said Dexter Foxworth who has been named the director for Jeffco Events & Venues. "The quality of work and caliber of facilities from both groups, which have always been high, will be amplified. Together, we will build on the great work that Boettcher Mansion and Jeffco Fairgrounds have done and offer the benefits of that partnership to our clients and guests."