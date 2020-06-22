BOGS Footwear partners with 4-H for outdoor education

Portland, Ore. – BOGS, the footwear brand known for innovative materials and original prints, proudly announces a national partnership with 4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization empowering young people across the U.S. through hands-on experiences that develop critical skills for life today and careers tomorrow. With roots in agriculture, BOGS’ collaboration with 4-H is not only a natural fit, but also provides the brand and its customers the opportunity to broaden its support of outdoor education through a donation program.

“With early beginnings in rural communities throughout the country, both BOGS and 4-H take a very ‘hands-on’ approach to outdoor education and connecting with the next generation of leaders. The opportunity to work with such an iconic brand that’s synonymous with youth development and learning, is something BOGS is extremely excited to share with our retailers and fans,” said Dustin Combs, president of BOGS Footwear.

“4-H is proud to partner with BOGS, a great leader in outdoor footwear, to help America’s Cooperative Extension System deliver hands-on-learning experiences to more young people across the country,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4‑H Council. “These educational experiences go beyond simple classroom learning and help youth build confidence and skills to face life’s challenges and become leaders in their lives, careers and communities.”

Available July 2020, boot styles for men, woman and kids will be found on-shelves and online at retailers across the country. For each pair of the BOGS boots, featuring the well-known 4-H Clover name and emblem, $5 will go to 4-H and support programs including animal science and agriculture.