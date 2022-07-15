Boka tapped to lead NWSS livestock operations

Jennifer Boka has been named the National Western Stock Show director of livestock operations. She comes to the National Western Stock Show with years of experience managing and producing top livestock shows and expos across the country. Boka spent over eight years as the general manager of the Northern International Livestock Exposition in Billings, Mont., where she oversaw entire operations, productions, and development of the 50-plus-year-old livestock expo organization.

Boka said she is committed to making the NWSS experience great for the exhibitors and recognizes the importance of the job before her. It is, she said, the people she’s looking forward to the most.

“It takes all types to make shows like this happen — everything from exhibitors to vendors to volunteers to staff and visitors,” she said. “I really enjoy people and I enjoy making people feel valued, welcome, and included. It’s my goal to bring that love that I have for people and the industry into this role to reignite that passion for National Western and show those people from every facet that they’re wanted and they’re valued. It takes all of them to make National Western a success.”

Previously, Boka was the communications director for the Red Angus Association of America and co-owner/operator of Noble Genetics, a leading service in market artificial insemination and reproductive management. Her lifelong love of the cattle industry began in the family’s Sim-Angus operation, Altenburg Super Baldies, based in Fort Collins, Colo.

“Jennifer’s experience with livestock shows and breed associations adds that next level of expertise to the Denver show, said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “We are excited to have her knowledge and professionalism on the livestock team, helping us support and grow the livestock industry for our exhibitors and producers for years to come.”

“As we continue to focus and improve our customer relations, Jennifer is a great addition to our team,” said Leon Vick, vice president of rodeo, horse, and livestock operations. “Together with Alyssa DePorter in our livestock office and Sarah Vickland in the field, we believe we have an all-star cast in Denver.”

Jennifer lived in Colorado for 30 years before moving to Montana to manage the Northern International Livestock Expo. An alumnus of both Colorado State University and Northeastern Junior College, Jennifer greatly values her time competing on the livestock judging teams for both institutions. She resides in Dillon, Mont., with her husband Josh and the youngest of three children, Cooper.