Bonnie: Farm bill could increase investment in sugar production

Cerminara did not mention in his public remarks any specifics about increased investment, but in a short interview he said he is most concerned about the need for an expansion of cane refining capacity.

During a discussion of the outlook for the sweetener market in North America, Craig Ruffolo, a commodity specialist for McKeanny-Flavell Company, said that refining capacity is “tight” and that ”you can’t make up refining time.”

Ruffolo noted that all the refining plants in the United States are now owned by growers so that the investment would have to come from them.

Ruffolo said there is a need for more refined sugar in the United States.

Beet growers could also expand their processing plants but making an expansion decision would be more complicated because the beet growers are subject to regional allotments and would have to be assured they have a market for their production, Ruffolo added.

While the sweetener users are meeting in California, members of the American Sugar Alliance, the organization of beet and cane growers, are holding their annual fly-in to Washington to stress to members of Congress that they want the current sugar program continued.

Bonnie also told the sweetener users, an organization made up of processors, refiners, food company executives and traders, that in addition to running the U.S. sugar program he is also in charge of the rest of the farm program and conservation programs.

He repeated Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s recent statements that even though farm income has been high, it is not evenly distributed and that more than half of U.S. farmers don’t make money on farming and are dependent on off-farm income.

Bonnie also talked about the Biden administration’s commitment to making U.S. agriculture responsive to climate change. Worldwide, he said, agriculture is responsible for 25 to 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, but in the United States, agriculture is responsible for only about 10% of emissions because U.S. agriculture is so efficient.

USDA wants to help American farmers reach the goal of zero emissions by 2050. Noting that the American public is much more interested in addressing climate change than years ago, Bonnie said the Biden administration wants “to create bonds between people who buy commodities and the producers themselves.”

After describing the programs that USDA has launched through the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities program, Bonnie said there is a “healthy skepticism” about whether an incentive-based voluntary approach can produce long lasting reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our approach has to be to prove that model can work,” Bonnie said. “If we don’t prove it up, policy could go elsewhere.”