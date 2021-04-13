Booker, Gillibrand, Spanberger reintroduce climate bill

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., on Monday reintroduced the Climate Stewardship Act, a climate change bill focused on voluntary farm and ranch conservation practices, massive reforestation, and wetlands restoration.

Booker and Gillibrand are both members of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Spanberger is a member of the House Agriculture Committee.

Inspired by President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, the Climate Stewardship Act would support voluntary climate stewardship practices on more than 100 million acres of farmland, plant billions of trees to revive deforested landscapes and expand urban tree cover, and reestablish the Civilian Conservation Corps — one of the New Deal’s most popular programs, Booker said in a news release.

He said the act would also restore over 2 million acres of coastal wetlands and invest in renewable energy for farmers and rural small businesses in the spirit of the New Deal’s Rural Electrification Act, which provided low-cost loans to help bring electricity to rural America.

“American agriculture can — and must — be a part of the solution in addressing the threat of climate change,” said Spanberger.

“In central Virginia and across the country, I’ve seen firsthand how American farmers and producers use proven, voluntary conservation practices to care for their land and optimize their output. As chair of the Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee, I’m committed to finding new ways to support these efforts that both protect the health of our soil and benefit farmers’ bottom lines.”