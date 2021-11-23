Booker reintroduces farmworker pesticide bill

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., reintroduced legislation to ban paraquat, neonicotinoids and organophosphates, insecticides he said are dangerous for children and farmworkers.

“The Protect America’s Children from Toxic Pesticides Act of 202 is the most robust pesticide reform to be proposed since the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency,” the Center for Food Safety said.

“The legislation would help restore the original intention of the pesticide regulation statute, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, to protect people and the environment from toxic pesticides. It would create new protections for farmworkers, such as requiring the EPA to establish a mandatory reporting system for employers of farmworkers to report all incidents of pesticide injury. The bill would also require that pesticide label instructions be provided in Spanish as well as any language spoken by more than 500 farmworkers using a particular pesticide.”

“Farmworkers are essential to our way of life, and they are on the front lines of exposure to toxic pesticides,” said Emily Knobbe, policy manager at Center for Food Safety. “These policy changes are needed to ensure that the EPA prioritizes the safety and health of workers and families above the profits of the pesticide industry.”