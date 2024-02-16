YOUR AD HERE »

Booth Cherry Creek Angus 51st Annual Progress Thru Performance Bull Sale

Shawn Booth was the spokesman for Booth Cherry Creek Ranch 51st Annual sale.
SaleReport1-RFP-021924
  • TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
  • Date of Sale: 02/08/2024
  • Location: At the ranch near Veteran, Wyo.
  • Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemus
  • Averages:
    124 Fall bulls average $6,175
  • Comments:
    The Booth family held the 51st Annual Cherry Creek Angus sale at the ranch near Veteran, Wyo., on Feb. 8. Buyers saw a great set of bulls that were very uniform in type and structure, and a huge selection of PAP tested bulls for the higher altitudes. 

    Sale highlights include:
    Lot 8, Cherry Crk Incentive K124M, Aug. 29, 2022 son of Sitz Incentive 704H to Kody McClun, Wyo., for $23,000. 

    Lot 12, Cherry Crk Blue Collar K33S, Sept. 3, 2022 son of Sitz Incentive 704H to Chundy Land & Cattle, Neb., at $18,000. 

    Lot 1, Cherry Crk Blue Collar K33S, Aug. 19, 2022 son of Cherry Crk Blue Collar G275 to Cobb Cattle Co.. Wyo., at $14,500.

    Lot 2, Cherry Crk Blue Collar K35S, Aug. 19, 2022 son of Cherry Crk Blue Collar G275 to JS Rankin Ranch, Wyo., for $14,500. 

    Lot 61, Cherry Crk Resilient K136S, Aug. 29, 2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 to Reece Hartman, Colo., for $13,000.
[placeholder]