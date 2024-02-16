Booth Cherry Creek Angus 51st Annual Progress Thru Performance Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 02/08/2024
- Location: At the ranch near Veteran, Wyo.
- Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemus
- Averages:
124 Fall bulls average $6,175
- Comments:
The Booth family held the 51st Annual Cherry Creek Angus sale at the ranch near Veteran, Wyo., on Feb. 8. Buyers saw a great set of bulls that were very uniform in type and structure, and a huge selection of PAP tested bulls for the higher altitudes.
Sale highlights include:
Lot 8, Cherry Crk Incentive K124M, Aug. 29, 2022 son of Sitz Incentive 704H to Kody McClun, Wyo., for $23,000.
Lot 12, Cherry Crk Blue Collar K33S, Sept. 3, 2022 son of Sitz Incentive 704H to Chundy Land & Cattle, Neb., at $18,000.
Lot 1, Cherry Crk Blue Collar K33S, Aug. 19, 2022 son of Cherry Crk Blue Collar G275 to Cobb Cattle Co.. Wyo., at $14,500.
Lot 2, Cherry Crk Blue Collar K35S, Aug. 19, 2022 son of Cherry Crk Blue Collar G275 to JS Rankin Ranch, Wyo., for $14,500.
Lot 61, Cherry Crk Resilient K136S, Aug. 29, 2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 to Reece Hartman, Colo., for $13,000.