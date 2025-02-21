Booth’s Cherry Creek Ranch ‘Progress Through Performance’ Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 02/13/2025
- Location: Sale at the ranch near Veteran, Wyo.
- Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemus
- Averages:
124 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $8,179
- Comments:
Powerful set of bulls for the Booth Cherry Creek Ranch sale. Shawn and Diane Booth with Michael and Lindsy and family and Kacey and Madison were blessed with a nice sunny day and very nice crowd for the sale. What was really impressive was the bulls in the sale out of home raised sires Cherry Creek Skyline, Cherry Creek Advance and Cherry Creek Blue Collar. The majority of the sale bulls were PAP tested for use in higher elevations.
Top bulls:
Lot 9, Cherry Crk. Skyline L175 S, Sept. 15, 2023 son of Cherry Crk, Sklyline G313 S to Koupal Angus, Dante, S.D., for $45,000.
Lot 71, Cherry Crk. Exclusive L123 M, Sept. 8, 2023 son of Musgrave 316 Exclusive to Dyer Ranch, Crawford, Neb., for $22,000.
Lot 56, Cherry Crk. Advance L86 M, Sept. 7, 2023 son of Cherry Crk. Advance G248 S to Kevin Lyman, Salem, Utah, for $18,000
Lot 2, Cherry Crk. Blue Collar L58 S, Sept. 4, 2023 son of Cherry Crk. Blue Collar G275 to Koupal Angus, Dante, S.D., for $18,000.
Lot 7, Cherry Crk. Stellar I173 KC, Sept. 14, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D to Harding Ranch, Meridian, Wyo., for $16,000.
Lot 16, Cherry Crk. Blue Collar L24 S, Sept. 2, 2023 son of Cherry Crk. Blue Collar G275 to Harding Ranch, Meridian, Wyo., for $16,000.
