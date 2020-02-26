Shawn and Diane Booth and family held their 47th Annual Booth's Cherry Creek Ranch "Progress Thru Performance Bull Sale" at the ranch on Feb. 13. There was a very nice crowd of buyers on hand for the sale to evaluate and purchase these fall and spring yearling Angus bulls. There was also a hand full of SimAngus, Red Angus and Charolais bulls in the sale offering.

Photo by Scott Dirk

RFP Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Veteran, Wyo.

Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemis

Averages

113 Bulls Avg. $4885

Highlights

• Lot 12, Cherry Creek Powerpoint F301S, a 9/18 son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 with epds of CED 12 BW -0.3 WW 69 YW 126 Milk 32 $B 143 selling to Dupong Willow Creek Ranch, ND for $10,250.

• Lot 1, Cherry Creek Epic F195S, an 8/18 son of 3F Epic 4631 with epds of CED 8 BW 0.4 WW 80 YW 142 Milk 21 $B 121 and a PAP of 34 selling to Craig O’Kief, NE for $10,000.

• Lot 94, Cherry Creek Payweight F391S, a 9/18 son of Cherry Creek Payweight C133M with epds of CED 6 BW 2.3 WW 73 YW 124 $B 168 and PAP of 34 selling to TJ Hodge, WY for $8750.

Comments

The older bulls had been fed and PAP tested at 8,200 feet elevation with over 70% scoring 45 or under. ❖