Boozman, Braun, Lucas reintroduce bill to exempt farmers from SEC climate plan

“All it takes is a basic understanding of how agriculture works to see how misguided this proposal is — particularly when it comes to the so-called ‘value chain’ rules,” Boozman said.

“The SEC can claim compliance will fall to the publicly traded corporations the SEC oversees, but the reality is it will be up to America’s family farmers and ranchers who will have to keep up with an unprecedented amount of unnecessary paper work.

“Our farmers and ranchers are struggling with record high input costs, supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages, drought and other natural disasters. Yet, the administration, with its never-ending focus on climate change, wants to bury them with reams of paperwork as well,” Boozman said.