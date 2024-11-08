Boozman: Can ‘we’ sell a farm relief to Congress?

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and presumed chairman when the Republicans take control of the Senate, said this week that the challenge for a farm bill is whether agricultural leaders can sell the idea to Congress.

“The question is: What can we get together to sell to the rest of Congress?” Boozman told Brownfield News.

Boozman told Brownfield there are several proposals being considered, including The FARM Act, introduced by Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss.

The FARM Act would provide emergency assistance to eligible commodities (barley, corn, cotton, sorghum, peanuts, rice, wheat and soybeans) for which the expected revenue for the 2024 crop year is below the projected per-acre cost of production, Brownfield said.

“It does provide significant economic relief. We’re looking at the numbers and trying to figure out exactly where we’re at. We’re negotiating these things,” Boozman told Brownfield.

And when it comes to the cost of the economic relief package, Boozman told Brownfield, “We’ll have to wait and see.”