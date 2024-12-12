Boozman, CSPI, AFFI comment on dietary guidelines

Fresh cut New York Strip steaks are ready to be placed in the meat display case at SALT Carft Meat Market in Castle Rock, CO. Colorado natives Ralph and Jordan Hinton focus on supplying locally sourced, aged beef among the many meat products for sale in their butcher shop.

Commenting on the release of the scientific report of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member and incoming chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said Wednesday, “Congress has long called for the Dietary Guidelines to be based on sound science. It is vital that the guidelines provide the up-to-date nutritional information to set standards for our federal programs and help consumers to make healthy decisions. The Advisory Committee demonstrated that its focus extended beyond nutrition science during its meetings this year. The recommendation to reduce meat consumption is concerning, given beef is a nutrient-rich food that is part of a well-balanced and nutritious diet. As USDA and HHS develop the final Dietary Guidelines for Americans, I hope the process focuses on unbiased and evidenced-based nutrition science.”

Center for Science in the Public Interest said the report “is evidence-based and grounded in a systematic and transparent process.

“The committee’s advice would strengthen the Dietary Guidelines by emphasizing consumption of fruits, vegetables, plant-based proteins, and whole grains, while limiting red or processed meat, refined grains, and foods high in saturated fat, sodium, and added sugar. The Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services should follow the DGAC’s evidence-based recommendation to maintain current recommended limits on saturated fat, added sugar, and sodium, despite inevitable opposition from the food industry.

“The limitations in the evidence base related to ultra-processed foods identified in the DGAC report should provide more impetus for research into the impacts of these foods. In the meantime, the committee’s recommendations would strengthen existing advice to limit foods that clearly pose negative health risks and which include many foods considered ultra-processed: those high in added sugar, saturated fat, sodium, processed meat and refined grains.

“The incoming administration would do well to adopt the committee’s recommendations in their current form; if followed, they have the potential to encourage Americans to eat better.”

American Frozen Food Institute President and CEO Alison Bodor said, “In its report, the DGAC notes that the consumption of fruits and vegetables is lower than recommended across all life stages. Frozen food makes produce consumption easier for all Americans. Thanks to its longer shelf life and year-round availability, frozen fruits and vegetables can be enjoyed whenever the consumer is ready. Ultimately, people who eat frozen fruits and vegetables eat more total fruits and vegetables than others.”

“It is clear that frozen foods can and should be part of future dietary recommendations,” added Bodor. “Whether it’s frozen produce, pre-portioned meals or dishes for family dinner, the frozen food category has quality options that work for all Americans.”