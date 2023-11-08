Boozman, Graham, Coons introduce global food security foundation

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del., announced plans to introduce a bill to establish a Foundation for International Food Security to leverage private sector dollars to improve food systems.

“Escalating conflicts, food inaccessibility and increased prices are fueling a global hunger crisis. This is a humanitarian emergency that needs an innovative approach to deliver help to children and families most in need. I’m pleased to support the Foundation for International Food Security Act to leverage private funding so we help modernize food supply systems around the world which will ultimately foster stability and prevent the weaponization of food,” Boozman said.

“Today, according to the World Food Program, there are more than 345 million people facing acute hunger. That is an increase of almost 200 million since early 2020,” said Graham. “Our legislation will focus on helping people in the developing world produce their own food so they aren’t forced to migrate. The American farming community is the gold standard and this will help us bring the best science and technology to the developing world. Our goal is to help teach people how to feed themselves using American ingenuity and technology.”

“Hundreds of millions of people are facing famine due to rising food prices, climate change, conflict, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Coons. “As chairman of the State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee, I’m proud to steer the United States’ continuing leadership role in combatting global food insecurity. Giving a helping hand to those who need it the most has been a longstanding value of our nation, and this legislation will help promote sustainable, agriculture-led economic growth and build resilient food systems to put an end to hunger across the world.”

The Foundation for International Food Security Act establishes a nonprofit, independent foundation to fund a focused group of countries by leveraging the private sector to bring additional capital and resources to projects that address food security systems.

Projects will be funded based on a list of predetermined criteria including the ability to hit performance metrics, increase agricultural production, mitigate against food shocks, and remain sustainable.

The foundation will complement existing programs, but is charged with not duplicating existing U.S. government-funded programs.

The Foundation for International Food Security Act is endorsed by The Nature Conservancy, Farm Journal and One Acre Fund.