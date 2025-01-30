Boozman, Klobuchar announce Senate subcommittee leaders
|Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the committee, on Wednesday announced the subcommittee leadership for the 119th Congress.
|Subcommittee on Commodities, Derivatives, Risk Management, and Trade: Oversees commodity programs, derivatives and digital assets, crop insurance, and agricultural trade.
|Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., chairwoman
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., ranking member
|Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy, and Credit: Oversees rural development loan and grant programs, renewable energy, and farm loan programs
|Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, chairwoman
Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., ranking member
|Subcommittee on Conservation, Forestry, Natural Resources, and Biotechnology: Oversees conservation programs, forest management, natural resources, pesticides, and agricultural biotechnology
|Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., chairman
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., ranking member
|Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research: Oversees food and nutrition assistance, international food assistance, school meals, horticulture, specialty crops, organic production, and research
|Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., chairman
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., ranking member
|Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, and Food Safety: Oversees livestock, poultry and dairy production, marketing, food safety, and security
|Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., chairman
Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., ranking member
