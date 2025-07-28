Boozman, Klobuchar: Senate Ag hearing on USDA reorganization Wednesday

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the committee, have scheduled a hearing Wednesday on Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins’ announced plan to reorganize the Agriculture Department, close USDA facilities including the South building and the Beltsville research station, and move 2,600 of the 4,600 positions in the Washington area to other locations around the country.

The witness will be Agriculture Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden.

The hearing will be held at 11 a.m. in Room 328A of the Russell Senate Office Building, and will be livestreamed.

When Rollins announced the reorganization last week, Boozman said, “The Department of Agriculture plays a critical role in supporting America’s farmers, ranchers and rural communities. The best way to serve our agriculture community is by working together, so it’s disappointing USDA didn’t share its plans in advance of this announcement.”