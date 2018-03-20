Boozman, Leahy introduce extension of assistance to farmer veterans

Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., today introduced a bill to reauthorize the Appropriate Technology Transfer for Rural Areas (ATTRA) program, which assists veterans in the transition to civilian life by training them for a career in farming.

The program, which was reauthorized in the 2014 farm bill, is scheduled to expire this year.

"Arkansas farmers and ranchers feed the world. Providing access and connecting producers to information helps them make smart business decisions, which is important to our economy and our food supply," Boozman said. "Developing veterans' agriculture skills equips them to become the next generation of producers.

Leahy said, "Farmers are constantly learning and searching for ways to improve their operations and strengthen their profitability. The valuable information and resources that ATTRA provides to Vermont farmers and to farmers across the country — for free, on a wide range of farm topics — is vital for American farmers' survival, particularly as they work to diversify and thrive in competitive markets."

"ATTRA has served our nation's farmers for thirty years through training and technical assistance," said Margo Hale, southeast regional director of the National Center for Appropriate Technology.

"In addition, we have been honored to assist military veterans as they enter farming careers through our ATTRA-supported Armed to Farm. We have seen veterans start and expand farming operations, enter new markets, and contribute to their local economies. We look forward to continuing this work for Arkansas farmers, and all the farmers and veterans across the country."