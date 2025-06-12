Boozman releases SNAP, ag budget reconciliation text

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman, R-Ark., late Wednesday released legislative text for the budget reconciliation package on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and increases in spending on some farm programs.

“This bill takes a commonsense approach to reforming SNAP — cutting waste, increasing state accountability, and helping recipients transition to self-sufficiency through work and training. It’s about being good stewards of taxpayer dollars while giving folks the tools to succeed.

“At the same time, our farmers and ranchers are facing real challenges, which have been unaddressed for too long. This legislation delivers the risk management tools and updated farm bill safety net they need to keep producing the safest, most abundant and affordable food, fuel, and fiber in the world. It’s an investment in rural America and the future of agriculture.”

Earlier, Boozman had said he wanted the reconciliation bill to include only increases in the basic commodity programs and crop insurance, but the text he released includes increases to other programs that were included in the House version of the bill.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said it was pleased the Senate version included cattle health measures in the legislation, which were in the House bill.

“A successful farm or ranch starts with healthy cattle, and as cattle producers face increasing risk of a foreign animal disease outbreak, the need for robust cattle health provisions is even more crucial,” said NCBA Executive Director of Government Affairs Tanner Beymer. “Senate Ag Committee Chairman John Boozman knows how important this issue is, and NCBA thanks him for working to protect farmers and ranchers from devastating foreign animal diseases. We urge the Senate to quickly pass these provisions so they can become law.”

NCBA explained, “The Senate legislation advances policy passed in the House version of the ‘one big beautiful bill,’ including support for the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program, the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, and the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank. Together, these three programs are priorities for NCBA and safeguard the U.S. cattle industry.”

National Pork Producers Council President Duane Stateler, a pork producer from McComb, Ohio, also praised the bill for including the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank, the National Animal Health Laboratory Network, the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program, and the National Veterinary Stockpile.

But NPPC pointed out that the bill did not address its opposition to Proposition 12, California’s law that requires pork sold in the state come from animals raised under certain conditions.

NPPC said it “will continue to keep pressure on Congress to pass a five-year farm bill, which includes a fix to California Proposition 12.”