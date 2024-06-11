Boozman reveals Senate GOP farm bill framework

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, presents the Senate Republican framework for a new farm bill to reporters on Tuesday morning. The sign says “More Farm in the Farm Bill.” Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, on Tuesday released a farm bill framework that is similar to the GOP-written farm bill that the House Agriculture Committee passed, but with fewer policy or funding details.

At a news briefing, Boozman said the Senate Republican committee staff has a text, but it will not be released. An aide said the committee does not have a final score from the Congressional Budget Office, but that savings would be found within the $1.5 trillion bill to pay for changes.

When asked how much the bill would cost, Boozman did not provide details, but said, “We are using the Sen. Stabenow approach.” When Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., released her farm bill, she said it would not cost more than current budget authority plus $5 billion over 10 years that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said could be found and added to the bill. At the news media briefing and in a statement, Boozman emphasized that more money is needed for the farm safety net and that the GOP bill would provide it.

In a statement, Boozman said, “From the onset of this process, we have sought to draft a farm bill that reflects the needs of stakeholders. The world has changed dramatically since the 2018 bill became law, and the unprecedented challenges and economic uncertainty that farmers face now are only projected to get worse in the coming years.”

“This is why producers have been calling on senators to put more farm in the farm bill,” Boozman said.

“Our framework released today meets that call by modernizing the farm safety net, facilitating the expansion of access to overseas markets, fostering breakthroughs in agricultural research and growing the rural communities our farmers, ranchers and foresters call home — all while making a historic investment in conservation and protecting nutrition programs that help Americans in need.”

Boozman thanked Stabenow for the framework she released, and also thanked House Agriculture Committee Chairman Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., who wrote the bill that his committee passed with four Democrats joining all Republicans in voting for it.

Boozman said he has been “proud to partner” with Stabenow on other issues, and looks forward to working with her on “a bipartisan farm bill that meets the needs of farmers, ranchers, foresters, rural communities and consumers nationwide.”

Now that he has released the Senate GOP framework, Boozman said he and other committee members “have to sit around the table like this and be serious about getting the farm bill done, or agree to disagree and start working on an extension” of the 2018 farm bill. The 2018 bill expired on Sept. 30, 2023 but has already been extended through Sept. 30, 2024.

In response to questions, Boozman said he does not believe it would be necessary to consider an extension of the 2018 farm bill until after the November presidential election, when it might also be possible to write a new farm bill.

Using a series of slides, Boozman said the farm bill safety net needs to be improved because farm commodity prices are falling while input costs have risen and remain high.

Another slide showed that farm incomes have declined dramatically, although Biden administration officials have pointed out that the decline in income has been from a very high level.

Yet another slide pointed out that since 2018, spending under the nutrition title has risen 85% and under the conservation title 28%, while the increase for commodity and related programs has been only 12%.

The Senate Republican bill would raise the reference prices that trigger subsidy payments for crop farmers by an average of 15% and “maintains and enhances” risk management by including a crop insurance bill written by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee.

Boozman also said the bill would require that all future rewrites of the Thrifty Food Plan, used to set benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, be budget neutral.

The Biden administration used authority under the 2018 farm bill to update the Thrifty Food Plan as reflected by recent nutrition research on a healthy diet and to increase SNAP benefits beyond the normal inflationary increases already in the law. The Senate bill would also tighten up SNAP overpayments, which a slide showed are now at $91 billion per year, almost as much as the cost of the crop insurance program and more than commodity and conservation programs.

Like the House bill, the Senate bill would move the conservation budget authority — estimated at between $14 and $20 billion — in the Inflation Reduction Act into the farm bill, while removing the guardrails that require Inflation Reduction Act money be spent on climate-related conservation programs.

The Senate bill does not officially “suspend” Title V of the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act like the House bill does. Boozman repeatedly declined to say that the Senate bill would “suspend” Title V authority, saying that the bill would “reign in” spending “through” Title V and increase transparency in the use of the CCC, USDA’s $30 billion line of credit at the Treasury which the agriculture secretary can use to address almost any farm problem.

Former President Trump and his agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, used the CCC to provide payments to farmers in reaction to reduced agricultural product sales to China after Trump put tariffs on Chinese products.

President Biden and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack have used that authority to establish the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities, which Republicans have criticized.

Boozman said the Biden administration had used the CCC to provide money to “entities that don’t have anything to do with farming.”

Asked whether President Trump in a second term might need the authority to provide payments to farmers if he imposes steeper tariffs on Chinese products, an aide said that if farm prices or incomes fall due to decreased exports, the higher reference prices should generate payments.

Like the House GOP bill, the Senate bill contains a provision to stop states from passing measures like California’s Prop 12, which requires all pork sold in the state to come from animals raised under certain conditions. The Senate bill would cover all products that a federally inspected, an aide said.

The House and Senate GOP bills differ on budgetary considerations and on base acres.

The House GOP bill would use $27 billion in savings from making the Thrifty Food Plan budget neutral and avoiding future noninflationary increases in SNAP benefits to fund other nutrition program increases, trade promotion programs and specialty crop programs. It would also use the savings from suspending Title V of the CCC Charter Act to pay for increases in reference prices, although there is a disagreement between the House Agriculture Committee Republicans and the Congressional Budget Office over how much in savings that provision would generate.

CBO says it would save $8 billion over 10 years while the House Ag Committee Republicans say it should save $53 billion, the amount they want to increase the reference prices.

Boozman declined to say how much the increase in reference prices would cost. The Senate bill is silent about how money would be shifted among titles.

The Senate GOP bill would also allow an increase in base acres that are used to calculate farm subsidies for each farm. The House farm bill has a formula for the recalculation while the Senate bill would order USDA to “capture” acreage that has been lost to various non-farm purposes and use that acreage to increase base for farmers who have little or no base, an aide said.

The bill includes many other provisions, which may be found in the documents that Boozman released.