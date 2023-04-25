Boozman: SNAP requirements likely to be in debt ceiling deal

In a meeting with the North American Agricultural Journalists, Boozman said, of the work requirements, “The reality is that it has become one of the things that House Republicans feel is important.”

But Boozman, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said while he favors enforced work requirements, he does not know what the age level for work requirements should be, because the committee has not held a hearing on the subject.

The debt ceiling bill House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has introduced would raise the exemption for people without children in the home from 50 to 56.

The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities has said it would take 1 million people off SNAP.

“What generally happens is you find middle ground,” Boozman said.

But if no agreement on work requirements is reached in the debt ceiling negotiations, “it would be hard to get agreement in the future,” Boozman said.

If agreement on work requirements is reached in the debt ceiling talks, other issues surrounding SNAP will still come up in the farm bill, he said.

Boozman said that even though SNAP costs have risen dramatically due to the rewrite of the Thrifty Food Plan that determines benefits, he is not proposing either cuts “or significant increases.”

But he said he believes SNAP can be made “more efficient.”

On farm program issues, Boozman said that the bill will have to update the data on which the reference prices that trigger subsidy payments are made “or I am not voting for the farm bill.

“The current triggers are based on 2012 data, he noted.

On the $28 billion in conservation funding in the Inflation Reduction Act, Boozman said the committee staff is working on how that spending could be integrated into the farm bill. That could occur if Congress rescinds the conservation spending in the IRA and then brings that spending into the farm bill.

But the Congressional Budget Office does not believe the Agriculture Department has the staff to spend the money on the schedule envisioned and therefore would lower the score below $28 billion, he said.

If the IRA conservation money is brought into the farm bill there is a question of the categories into which that money goes, Boozman said. He added that he does not want farmers to get into a situation in which “you have to be climate-friendly enough in the eyes of Washington to participate” in risk management programs.

On the Biden administration’s USDA climate-smart programs, Boozman said he would like Congress to have more control over them.

Noting the population losses in rural counties around the country and the loss of manufacturing, Boozman said, “Agriculture is really all that is left. The farm bill is a safety net for rural America.”