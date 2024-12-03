Boozman stresses farmers’ market losses in Senate floor speech 

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, urges Congress to provide emergency economic assistance to agriculture producers facing market losses. Photo from Senate Agriculture Committee video

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, on Monday urged Congress to provide emergency economic assistance to agricultural producers “facing market losses.”

“It’s clear the pain our farm families are living through,” Boozman said in remarks on the Senate floor.

“For some producers, this is the second or third consecutive year of negative cash flow. This means many farm families are ending 2024 in the red, unable to pay off this year’s operating loan, unable to get the loan to farm in 2025, and face the reality of being the generation to have lost the family farm due to extreme market conditions beyond their control.”

“We need to provide producers with the certainty and predictability to be able to go to the bank and have confidence that help is on the way so they can continue farming,” Boozman said.

Whether Congress will include aid for “market losses” in a disaster aid package before Congress leaves is an open question. President Biden has asked Congress for $100 billion in aid, including $24 billion for the Agriculture Department to deal with natural disasters.

Boozman noted that Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., has introduced the bipartisan Farmer Assistance and Revenue Mitigation Act of 2024 (FARM Act), which would provide assistance to farmers when their revenue falls below the cost of production due to circumstances beyond their control.

“Farmers have been hit with circumstances outside of their control, such as natural disasters, inflation pressures, and drought, which have crippled their ability to obtain financing from credit and banking institutions. The FARM Act will bridge the gap, providing relief so that our farmers can continue to do their best — feed the nation,” said Kelly.

Agricultural organizations that support Kelly’s bill include the American Farm Bureau Federation, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Barley Growers Association, National Cotton Council, National Corn Growers Association, National Sorghum Producers, National Sunflower Association, U.S. Canola Association, U.S. Peanut Federation, USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council, USA Rice, and Western Peanut Growers Association.