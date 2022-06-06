Boozman unimpressed with Vilsack’s transformation framework

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said last week he is unimpressed with the “framework” that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced to “transform” the U.S. agriculture system by shoring up supply lines and increasing equity.

“There is nothing transformative in today’s proposal,” Boozman said in a news release late Wednesday.

“Much of this ‘framework’ is merely a repackaging of previously announced initiatives that will receive one-time funding provided for COVID relief.

“While the world is looking to the U.S. for leadership and bold thinking, the Biden administration instead offers misplaced priorities and wishful thinking,” Boozman said.

“Our global food supply system faces severe challenges that require serious responses. Today’s proposal misses the mark and fails to meet the moment.”