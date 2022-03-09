Boozman urges Vilsack to extend CRP signup deadline amid grain price surges

In an attempt to make it easier for farmers to decide whether to keep their land in production or sign up for the land-idling Conservation Reserve Program, Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., asked Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday to extend the deadline for CRP signup, currently set for Tuesday, March 15.

In a letter, Boozman wrote that extending the deadline would give farmers the “flexibility” to purchase crop insurance and farm the land rather than idle it.

In the letter to Vilsack, Boozman stresses flexibility should be a “top priority” so that “millions of acres of cropland and pasture that would have otherwise remained idle” can be farmed to “address both inflation and food security concerns.” Allowing farmers and ranchers additional time to weigh the complex challenges they already face – now made more difficult by added global food security concerns caused by Russia’s ruthless invasion of the sovereign Ukraine – ensures productive agricultural land isn’t being prematurely committed to long-term idling, making it unusable for food production at a time when our world is facing the highest food prices ever recorded, Boozman added.