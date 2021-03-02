Boozman worries about Biden’s 30 by 30 plan

Senate Agriculture Committee ranking member John Boozman, R-Ark., said Monday, March 1, he is worried about President Biden’s plan to protect 30% of the nation’s land by 2030.

Although Biden’s executive order has not said that goal is 30% of farm land, Boozman said he is worried that the administration will try to take too much land out of production.

In a speech to the National Farmers Union convention, which is being held virtually this year, Boozman said the United States has “to be careful” because the country is a “major player” in world agriculture but “not the only player.” Taking land out of production could mean losing market share, he said.

Boozman also said it is not too early to begin working on the 2023 farm bill but that he does not believe in changing the current farm bill until the next one is passed.

Noting that 40% of Arkansas farm products are exported, Boozman said he is particularly interested in more trade with Cuba, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Boozman noted that the country learned a lot about the agricultural supply chain during the pandemic. It “didn’t break, but it bent,” he said. He noted that the agricultural supply system is based “on on-time delivery” and said “the new warehouses are the trucks on the road.”

On climate change legislation, he said, it’s important to make sure it is voluntary and that farmers can make a profit. Boozman said he is concerned there may be too many links to crop insurance and that farmers who do not participate in programs should not be made to feel that they are not sensitive to climate issues.

If there is too much regulation in climate programs, “you lose small farmers” because they won’t be able to compete, he said.

Broadband availability in rural America must be improved, he said, and the current maps of broadband availability “are worthless.”