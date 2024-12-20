Meinzer

Audrey Powles

Shut the door! Were you born in a barn? I cannot tell you how many times I heard that phrase as a child, and how many times I have repeated it to my own children. We ask people if they were born in a barn when they are uncivilized, when they are letting the warm air in the house outside because they haven’t closed the door in a timely fashion, or when we are trying to get their attention. It’s safe to say that despite being accused of it, neither I nor my children were in fact born in a barn. I know for a fact that my first bed was not a manger full of hay, but rather a bassinet in a clean hospital.

I do however have a friend who was born in a barn. I don’t think it was by his parents choosing that this happened, but it made the story of his life all that more remarkable. See my friend is special. He was feared by kings and government officials before he had even been born. A star shining brightly in the night sky led magi across a continent to bring him gifts to celebrate his birth, though their journey took them two years to find him. My friend’s birthday was one of very humble beginnings. His mother was engaged to a carpenter when she found out she was pregnant. This news came as a shock to her soon to be husband, and he almost called off the wedding. Thankfully he was assured that this was part of a bigger plan and chose to marry his betrothed.

The newlyweds got to celebrate their honeymoon by taking a journey to the carpenter’s hometown to be counted for tax purposes. I’m sure this is the thing all couples dream of when they want to celebrate their marriage. By the time the couple reached Joe the carpenter’s hometown, his new bride was very much pregnant with my friend. They tried every motel in town, but there was no room anywhere for them to stay. Out of options, they bedded down in a barn with the animals for the night.

In a barn in a little town surrounded by animals, my friend was born. There wasn’t a baby shower, no birth announcement in the local paper, but there were however legions of angels that appeared to shepherds who were tending their flocks of sheep. They sang praises, put on a brilliant light show that scared the sheep herders until they told them they didn’t need to be afraid, and told of a humble birth that would change the world.

The birth of my friend was one of a kind. He was born in a barn to a teenage mother and her carpenter husband who raised him as his own son. My friend would be the King one day, though he never lived in a palace or wore fancy clothes. My friend would be a leader of men, a healer of the sick, a forgiver of the wicked, and a sacrificial lamb for the entire world. My friend would perform miracles, he would teach people, show grace, and have love and compassion for everyone that he would meet in his short life here on earth. Ultimately my friend would be executed for crimes that he did not commit. He would be mocked, beaten and bludgeoned by those who hated him. My friend was greater than death however, he rose from the grave and lives to this day.

My friend’s name is Jesus, and he lives today as a friend for me and for you. This Christmas I invite you to celebrate his birthday. May the Christmas season find you well, full of peace and good will. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.