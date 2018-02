Boston Gingerbread | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

1 c. molasses

1 c. sour milk

2 1/4 c. sifted flour

1 3/4 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. ginger

1/2 tsp. salt

1 egg, well beaten

1/2 c. canola oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix molasses and milk.

Sift all dry ingredients together and add to milk.

Add egg and oil; beat until mixture is smooth and creamy.

Pour into a greased bread pan and bake for 30 minutes.

Do not underbake.